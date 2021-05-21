Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
India Top News

Total death toll from COVID-19 could be at least 6-8 million: WHO

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Volunteers from the Khan Trust prepare to cremate the body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Kurukshetra Crematorium in Surat, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - At least 6-8 million people may have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic so far versus the World Health Organization’s official toll of around 3.4 million, a WHO official said on Friday.

“...This number would truly be two to three times higher. So I think safely about 6 to 8 mill lion deaths could be an estimate on a cautionary note,” said Samira Asma, WHO’s Assistant Director-General in its data and analytics division at a virtual press briefing.

Reporting by Emma Farge and John Revill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up