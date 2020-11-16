WHO says looking at ease of delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

GENEVA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) will be looking at the ease of delivery of coronavirus vaccines, with some requiring ultra-cold storage and transport.
WHO vaccination head Kate O’Brien said the organisation was looking at delivery characteristics and the ease with which vaccines can be delivered and the numbers of doses required.
