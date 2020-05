GENEVA, May 19 (Reuters) - International cooperation should be a no brainer during a global pandemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

“The greatest act of courage is to play as a team,” she told a virtual World Health Assembly in a comment apparently aimed at the United States, which has threatened to withdraw its membership of the World Health Organization. (Reporting by Emma Frage, writing by Nick Macfie, Editing by Catherine Evans)