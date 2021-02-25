Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
WHO says working with EC to manage regional COVID vaccine donations

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Orgnaization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with the European Commission to coordinate COVID-19 vaccine donations for other countries on the continent, the head of its European office said on Thursday.

Hans Kluge, asked about doses for countries in the Balkans, told a news conference: “We are also working closely... with the European Commission at all levels on the issue of donations.”

Austria would be coordinating those donations, he said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Kate Kelland in London

