India accounted for one in four COVID-19 deaths globally last week - WHO

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week and one in four of deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

“India accounts for over 90% of both cases and deaths in the region, as well as 46% of global cases and 25% of global deaths reported in the past week,” the Geneva-based agency said in its weekly epidemiological report.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens

