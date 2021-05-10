Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

WHO designates India variant as being of global concern

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 10 (Reuters) - The World Health Organziation said on Monday that the B.1.617 variant first identified in India was being classified as a variant of global concern.

“We classify it as a variant of concern at a global level,” Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, told a briefing. “There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility.” (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, Emma Farge, Silke Koltowitz; Editing by Alison Williams)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up