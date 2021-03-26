WHO in talks with India about vaccine exports - Tedros

FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks during the opening of the 148th session of the Executive Board on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, January 18, 2021. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - India’s decision to make domestic COVID-19 inoculations a priority is “understandable” as the country’s infections rise, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is in talks so it continues providing doses to other countries, the WHO chief said on Friday.

India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, said earlier on Friday it would make domestic COVID-19 inoculations a priority as infections surge and had told international buyers of its decision.

“It is not an export ban from India as far as we know,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “We are already in discussion to keep a balance so that they can use locally but at the same time continue to provide other countries vaccines from the Serum Institute of India.”