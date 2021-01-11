WHO says it was notified of new COVID-19 variant found in Japan

FILE PHOTO: The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Monday it had been notified by Japan of a new variant of the coronavirus discovered there.

Japan’s health ministry said on Sunday it had detected a new coronavirus variant in four travellers from Brazil’s Amazonas state. The variant featured 12 mutations, including one also found in highly infections variants discovered in England and South Africa.