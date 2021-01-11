Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

WHO says it was notified of new COVID-19 variant found in Japan

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Monday it had been notified by Japan of a new variant of the coronavirus discovered there.

Japan’s health ministry said on Sunday it had detected a new coronavirus variant in four travellers from Brazil’s Amazonas state. The variant featured 12 mutations, including one also found in highly infections variants discovered in England and South Africa.

Reporting by Emma Farge, Stefanie Nebehay, John Miller; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Alison Williams

