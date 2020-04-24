Healthcare
April 24, 2020 / 2:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Global leaders back WHO's plan to speed COVID-19 drugs, vaccines

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 24 (Reuters) - Global leaders voiced their support on Friday for a World Health Organization (WHO) initiative to speed the development of drugs and vaccines to tackle COVID-19.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the disease pandemic caused by the new coronavirus was the “biggest global threat the world has faced in a generation”, while Spain voiced strong support for the WHO’s “central role” in handling it.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Mike Shields in Geneva, Kate Kelland in London. Editing by Jon Boyle

