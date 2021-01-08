WHO has received 13 valid proposals for vaccine emergency listings since October

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has received 13 “valid proposals” for possible emergency listing of COVID-19 vaccines since October, and some are at an advanced stage, assistant director-general Mariangela Simao told a news briefing on Friday.
Simao added that the WHO expected to receive full data from Russia’s Gamaleya Institute on its vaccine by the end of January.
Reporting by Emma Farge and Matthias Blamont; Editing by Alex Richardson
