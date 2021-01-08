WHO has received 13 valid proposals for vaccine emergency listings since October

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has received 13 “valid proposals” for possible emergency listing of COVID-19 vaccines since October, and some are at an advanced stage, assistant director-general Mariangela Simao told a news briefing on Friday.

Simao added that the WHO expected to receive full data from Russia’s Gamaleya Institute on its vaccine by the end of January.