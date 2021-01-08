Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
WHO has received 13 valid proposals for vaccine emergency listings since October

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has received 13 “valid proposals” for possible emergency listing of COVID-19 vaccines since October, and some are at an advanced stage, assistant director-general Mariangela Simao told a news briefing on Friday.

Simao added that the WHO expected to receive full data from Russia’s Gamaleya Institute on its vaccine by the end of January.

Reporting by Emma Farge and Matthias Blamont; Editing by Alex Richardson

