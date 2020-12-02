WHO issues fresh advice on mask-wearing for public, health workers

FILE PHOTO: People wear protective face masks as they walk beside Christmas decorations at a shopping mall amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, November 21, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - People living in areas with COVID-19 spread should wear masks in shops, workplaces and schools if ventilation is not adequate, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in new advice issued on Wednesday.

Health workers could wear N95 masks if available when caring for COVID-19 patients, but the only proven protection is when they are doing aerosol-generating procedures, the U.N. agency said, updating its previous guidance of June.