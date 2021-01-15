Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
WHO stops short of advising proof of COVID shots for travel

GENEVA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization’s Emergency Committee on Friday refrained from advising proof of COVID-19 vaccination or immunity as a condition for international travel, citing “critical unknowns” regarding their efficacy in reducing transmission and limited availability.

The WHO’s 19-member panel of independent experts, in a list of recommendations, urged countries to monitor virus variants such as those identified by Britain and South Africa to assess the effects on the efficacy of vaccines, drugs and diagnostic tests. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay;)

