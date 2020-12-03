WHO looks at possible 'e-vaccination certificates' for travel

FILE PHOTO: A passenger walks past a testing centre sign in the terminal building of Manchester Airport amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization does not recommend countries issuing “immunity passports” for those who have recovered from COVID-19, but is investigating the prospects of using e-vaccination certificates, a WHO medical expert said on Thursday.

“We are looking very closely into the use of technology in this COVID-19 response, one of them how we can work with member states toward an e-vaccination certificate,” he told a virtual briefing in Copenhagen.