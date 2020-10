FILE PHOTO: Vaccines are placed on a tray inside the Taipei City Hospital October 1, 2010 in preparation for the start of the flu season. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

LONDON (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Friday it had had very good dialogue with developers of a second Russian vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

“We will only be able to have a position on a vaccine when we see results of the phase 3 clinical trials,” WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference in Geneva.