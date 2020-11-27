WHO says it wants to see clinical data on Russia's Sputnik vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A laboratory assistant holds a tube with Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition in Budapest, Hungary, November 19, 2020. Matyas Borsos/Hungarian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization needs to see clinical data and information of good manufacturing practice to be able to evaluate Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, WHO assistant director general Mariangela Simao said on Friday.

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is more than 90% effective, a representative of the health ministry said this month, citing data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from an ongoing trial.