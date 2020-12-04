WHO's Ryan says vaccines will not eliminate COVID on their own

FILE PHOTO: Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) attends a news conference on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - Vaccines are a major part of the battle against COVID-19 but will not on their own end the pandemic, Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergency expert, said on Friday.

“We are ... seeing data emerge that protection may not be lifelong and therefore re-infections may occur,” Ryan said.

“Vaccines do not equal zero COVID,” he said.