Europe facing 'very difficult situation' controlling COVID spike, says WHO

GENEVA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Governments in Europe face a “very, very difficult situation” in controlling rising numbers of COVID-19 cases as their citizens grow weary with renewed restrictions on daily life, the World Health Organization’s top emergencies expert said on Monday.

“Clearly people are frustrated, and have every right to be frustrated, and they are fatigued,” Mike Ryan told a regular WHO news briefing in Geneva.

“But governments, particularly in Europe, are facing a very, very difficult situation. We need to push this virus down, take the heat out of this epidemic. Their options are limited.” (Reporting by Michael Shields and Emma Farge; Editing by Alex Richardson)