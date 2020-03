GENEVA, March 11 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization’s use of the word pandemic to describe the outbreak of the new coronavirus does not change its response, the head of the WHO’s emergencies programme said on Wednesday.

Dr Mike Ryan also told a news conference the situation in Iran was “very serious” and the agency would like to see more surveillance and more care for the sick. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)