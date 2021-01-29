WHO warns countries fighting over vaccine "cake"

FILE PHOTO: Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) attends a news conference on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization urged countries squabbling over COVID-19 vaccine supplies to think about the situation of health workers in less developed countries.

“We all need to step into the place of them. Where they are today fighting on the front line...,” Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergency expert, told reporters.

“Fighting over the cake, when they don’t even have access to the crumbs. I think we need to stand back and think about our brave colleagues and where they stand today and what we are going to do about that.”