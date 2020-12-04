WHO's Ryan says vaccines will not eliminate COVID on their own

GENEVA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Vaccines are a major part of the battle against COVID-19 but will not on their own end the pandemic, Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergency expert, said on Friday.

“We are ... seeing data emerge that protection may not be lifelong and therefore re-infections may occur,” Ryan said.

"Vaccines do not equal zero COVID," he said.