WHO says more than 170 countries have joined COVAX vaccine facility

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - More than 170 countries have joined the World Health Organisation’s COVAX facility to boost development of vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the body’s director general.

“More than 170 countries have joined the COVAX facility, gaining guaranteed access to the world’s largest portfolio of vaccine candidates,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in pre-recorded comments in a webinar ahead of Friday’s deadline to join the facility. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie; Editing by Alex Richardson)