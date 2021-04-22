WHO and EMA to inspect Sputnik V manufacturing in May - WHO

GENEVA, April 22 (Reuters) - Technical experts from the World Health Organization are due to start the next round of their review of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-10 jointly with the European Medicines Agency on May 10, the WHO said on Thursday.

“Inspections for good manufacturing practices will take place from 10 May to 1st week of June,” the WHO told Reuters in reply to a query.

A joint team from the WHO and EMA are currently carrying out inspections for good clinical practices related to the shot developed by Gamalaya Institute, it added. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay Editing by Gareth Jones)