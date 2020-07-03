Healthcare
July 3, 2020 / 4:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Almost third of COVID-19 samples show mutation, but not more severe disease - WHO

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 3 (Reuters) - Almost 30% of genome sequencing data from samples of the COVID-19 virus collected by the World Health Organization have shown signs of mutation, but there is no evidence that it has led to more severe disease, a top WHO official said on Friday.

“I think it’s quite widespread,” Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, told Reuters on the sidelines of a briefing held by the UN journalists’ association ACANU in Geneva.

The UN agency has so far collected 60,000 samples of the disease, she said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Josephine Mason)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below