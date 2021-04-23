India a 'devastating reminder' of damage COVID can wreak, says WHO chief

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) - People are dying across the world because they are not being vaccinated against COVID-19, they are not being tested and not being treated, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

He said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India.

“The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do,” he told a virtual briefing in Geneva.