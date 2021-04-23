India a 'devastating reminder' of damage COVID can wreak, says WHO chief

Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sit next to a grave of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

GENEVA (Reuters) - People are dying across the world because they are not being vaccinated against COVID-19, they are not being tested and not being treated, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

He said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India.

“The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do,” he told a virtual briefing in Geneva.