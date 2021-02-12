WHO's Tedros says discussed U.S. support for COVAX vaccine with CDC chief

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization chief said on Friday that he had discussed U.S. support for its vaccine-sharing programme COVAX in a call with the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I so appreciated today’s call with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on our organizations’ enduring partnership,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

The Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which includes COVAX, has a $27 billion budget gap. Earlier this week, an ACT meeting document showed it was set to seek $6-$9 billion in total support from the United States.