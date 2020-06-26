WHO-led anti-pandemic coalition says it needs $31.3 bln over next 12 months

GENEVA, June 26 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the coronavirus needs $31.3 billion over the next 12 months to develop and roll out tests, treatments and vaccines, it said on Friday.

The WHO initiative aims to scale up delivery of 500 million tests and 245 million courses of treatments to low- and middle-income countries by mid-2021, it said in a statement.

It also aims to scale up delivery of 2 billion vaccine doses, including 1 billion to be bought by low- and middle-income countries, by the end of 2021. (Reporting by Kate Kelland and Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by Nick Macfie; editing by John Stonestreet)