Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

WHO says 120 mln rapid COVID-19 tests to be provided to poorer countries

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Some 120 million rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 will be made available to low- and middle-income countries over a period of six months and will be priced at a maximum of $5 per unit, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

The tests provide reliable results in just 15 minutes, the WHO’s Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a news conference in Geneva. (Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up