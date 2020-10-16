WHO trial to assess other antibody, antiviral drugs after remdesivir doubt

GENEVA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Friday it would assess monoclonal antibodies and other antiviral drugs in its trial of medicines that could potentially treat COVID-19, after the trial found Gilead’s remdesivir had no impact on survival rates.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference the so-called Solidarity Trial would continue after it was launched in March in 500 hospitals in 30 countries to assess the efficacy of remdesivir and several other drugs in patients with COVID-19. (Reporting by Mike Shields, Stephanie Nebehay and Kate Kelland; Editing by Edmund Blair)