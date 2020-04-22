U.S. says review of WHO will assess if the body is run in the way it should be

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - The United States will assess whether the World Health Organization (WHO) is being run in the way that it should be as Washington conducts a review following President Donald Trump paused U.S. funding to the global body, USAID’s Acting Administrator John Barsa said on Wednesday.

Washington was also looking for alternative partners outside the WHO to carry out work such as vaccines and that the part of U.S. review was about evaluating the availability of new partners, Barsa told a news conference at the U.S. State Department.