WHO expects assessment of Moderna and two Chinese vaccines by end of next week

GENEVA, April 30 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization expects to release its assessments for emergency use listing of the two main Chinese vaccines for COVID-19 as well as the Moderna shot by the end of next week, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on Friday.

Simao said the WHO’s independent panel was assessing the Moderna vaccine and a vaccine from China’s Sinopharm on Friday and was due to look at China’s other main vaccine, made by Sinovac Biotech, next week.

“So, by the beginning of next week or the end of next week we will have the final assessment of these three vaccines out,” she told a briefing. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, Emma Farge, Michael Shields, Eduardo Simoes Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Alison Williams)