Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

WHO says its advisory committee looking at AstraZeneca vaccine issues

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A doctor, wearing a protective face mask, prepares a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in his consulting room at the doctor's office in Gouzeaucourt as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Health Organization expert advisory committee is currently looking at AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after some countries paused distribution, but there is no reason not to use it, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Margaret Harris told a briefing that it was an “excellent vaccine” and that no causal relationship has been shown between the vaccine and reports of blood coagulation.

Reporting by Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up