May 10 (Reuters) - World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said bit.ly/3y3dUqv on Monday that public health capacities must be strengthened to prepare for the possibility of vaccine-evading COVID-19 variants even in countries with a downward trend in cases and with the highest vaccination rates. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)