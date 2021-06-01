World Bank chief says $12 billion in vaccine funds available, need to speed supplies

FILE PHOTO: World Bank President David Malpass attends the "1+6" Roundtable meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank now has $12 billion in COVID-19 vaccine financing available and will have approved vaccination financing operations in over 50 countries by the end of June, the development lender’s president, David Malpass, said on Tuesday.

Malpass told a joint news conference with the World Health Organization, the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization that it was “vital that we speed up the supply chain for vaccine distribution,” including shortening the manufacturing time, approvals and allocations of doses that have already been produced.