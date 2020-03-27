Coronavirus cases top half a million, protective gear lacking - WHO

GENEVA, March 27 (Reuters) - Coronavirus has infected more than half a million people and killed 20,000, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday as he appealed again for protective gear for medical staff working to save lives.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, speaking to a Geneva news conference, also urged countries to refrain from using medicines that have not been demonstrated to be effective against COVID-19.

Tedros, without giving specifics, thanked “various national organisations” that had provided what he called critical cyber intelligence after a rise in online scams and cyber attacks on the U.N. agency and on himself. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Kate Kelland in London;)