June 19, 2020 / 3:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, warns WHO head Tedros

GENEVA, June 19 (Reuters) - The global coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday’s 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day, World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“Almost half of the cases reported were from the Americas,” he told a virtual briefing. “The world is in a new and dangerous phase ... the virus is still spreading fast, it is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible.” (Reporting by Michael Shields and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Josephine Mason and Andrew Cawthorne)

