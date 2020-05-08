Countries must return to public health surveillance in COVID-19 fight - WHO's Ryan

ZURICH, May 8 (Reuters) - Countries must return to “basic principles” of public health surveillance if they are to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) top emergency health expert said on Friday.

“We seem...to be avoiding the uncomfortable reality that we need to get back to public health surveillance,” Mike Ryan, the head of the WHO’s health emergencies programme, said during a media briefing. “We need to go back to where we should have been months ago — finding cases, tracking cases, testing cases, isolating people who are tested positive, doing quarantine for contacts.” (Reporting by Michael Shields and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)