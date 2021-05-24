Macron calls for WHO powers to be boosted, Merkel backs call for pandemic treaty

Slideshow ( 2 images )

GENEVA (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron called on Monday for the World Health Organization (WHO) to be empowered to visit countries rapidly in case of outbreaks with potential to spark a pandemic, and to access data.

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in separate pre-recorded remarks to the WHO’s annual ministerial assembly, called for the U.N. agency’s funding to be improved and backed the idea of a new international treaty to prevent pandemics.