US denounces terms for WHO-led inquiry into coronavirus origins

GENEVA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday that the terms for a World Health Organization-led team of experts that is to investigate the origins of the new coronavirus were not transparently negotiated or conform with its mandate from member states.

"We are quite literally in the fight of our lifetime as COVID-19 pandemic is causing death and societal disruption," Garrett Grigsby, director of the office of global affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, told the WHO's annual ministerial assembly.