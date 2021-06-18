WHO chief scientist disappointed by CureVac trial

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan attends a press conference organised by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Geneva (Reuters) - The World Health Organization’s chief scientist said on Friday that results from the CureVac COVID-19 vaccine’s initial trial were disappointing.

German biotech firm CureVac’ vaccine proved only 47% effective in an initial trial read-out.

“It was disappointing to see the results from CureVac,” the WHO’s Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.