WHO chief scientist disappointed by CureVac trial

Geneva (Reuters) - The World Health Organization’s chief scientist said on Friday that results from the CureVac COVID-19 vaccine’s initial trial were disappointing.
German biotech firm CureVac’ vaccine proved only 47% effective in an initial trial read-out.
“It was disappointing to see the results from CureVac,” the WHO’s Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.
Reporting by Mike Shields and John Miller; Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Alison Williams
