WHO director laments 'shocking imbalance' in COVID-19 shot distribution

GENEVA, April 9 (Reuters) - There is a “shocking imbalance” in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide and most countries do not have anywhere near enough shots to cover at-risk groups, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

“On average in high-income countries, almost one in four people has received a COVID-19 vaccine. In low-income countries, it’s one in more than 500,” he told a briefing. (Writing by Andrew Heavens; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)