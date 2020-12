FILE PHOTO: People line up to buy takeaway food, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) - The World Health Organization wants to visit China “as soon as possible” to study the origins of the new coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“We are planning and hope to be on the ground as soon as possible,” he told a news conference.