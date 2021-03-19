WHO says report on COVID-19 origins may be released next week

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that its long-awaited report into the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in China will probably be released next week.

WHO officials also told reporters from Geneva that a review for emergency listing of China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccinations should be concluded by April, while they were still waiting for full documentation for Russia’s Sputnik vaccine submission.