WHO says there may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19

GENEVA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization warned on Monday that while there were strong hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine, there might never be a “silver bullet” for the coronavirus that has infected millions around the world.

“There is no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be,” director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news briefing from the U.N. body’s headquarters in Geneva. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Emma Farge and Francesico Guarascio; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Alison Williams)