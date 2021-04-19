Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

WHO says world seeing increased COVID-19 cases across all age groups

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - A leading epidemiologist at the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the latest rise in COVID-19 infections worldwide reflected increases among all age groups.

“We are seeing increased rates of transmission across all age groups,” Maria van Kerkhove told a WHO briefing, adding that last week saw 5.2 million cases reported, the highest weekly increase since the start of the pandemic.

“We are seeing a slight age shift in some countries, driven by social mixing,” she added.

Reporting by Mike Shields and Stephanie Nebahey; Editing by Gareth Jones

