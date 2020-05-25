Healthcare
WHO worries about "silent epidemic" unless Africa prioritises virus testing

May 25 (Reuters) - Africa has so far been spared the worst impact of the coronavirus, but the World Health Organization is worried the continent could face a “silent epidemic” if its leaders do not prioritise testing for it, a WHO envoy said on Monday.

“My first point for Africa, my first concern, is that a lack of testing is leading to a silent epidemic in Africa. So we must continue to push leaders to prioritise testing,” Samba Sow told a news conference. (Writing by Peter Graff; editing by John Stonestreet)

