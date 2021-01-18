World is on the brink of a 'catastrophic moral failure' on vaccines- WHO chief

GENEVA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the world was on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” on distributing vaccines, urging countries and manufacturers to share COVID-19 doses more fairly around the world.

“Not only does this me-first approach leave the world’s poorest and most vulnerable at risk, it is also self-defeating,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the opening of the body’s annual Executive Board meeting.

“Ultimately these actions will only prolong the pandemic.” (Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Michael Shields)