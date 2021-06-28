Tennis-Vaccine developer Gilbert among guests given standing ovation at Wimbledon

(Reuters) - Wimbledon spectators on Monday paid tribute to Sarah Gilbert, the Oxford University professor who co-designed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, giving her a standing ovation on Centre Court before play began in the annual tennis tournament.

The crowd also applauded the efforts of organisations that have contributed to Britain’s fight against COVID-19. But the loudest cheers were reserved for Gilbert as well as the staff of the National Health Service (NHS).

Gilbert, who was seated in the royal box, was awarded a damehood in the Queen’s birthday honours earlier this month.

The Grand Slam event also plans to invite other individuals who have played a big part in combating the coronavirus to watch the action at this year’s Championships seated in the royal box.

Also in the royal box was Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of late Captain Tom Moore, who struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a frame to raise millions of pounds for NHS workers.