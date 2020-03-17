Naked Wines suspends orders after surge amid worries over virus

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Online wine subscription company Naked Wines said on Tuesday it has temporarily stopped taking new orders after a surge in business, the latest sign coronavirus is spurring the British public to stockpile food and drink.

In a notice to members, it did not give a reason for the jump in interest which accelerated on Monday, but the news comes a day after the government imposed stricter measures to try and control the spread of the pandemic.

Delivery times are much longer than usual, it said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason Editing by Chris Reese)